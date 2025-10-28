A beloved garden centre that closed over summer has announced that it will continue to operate under new ownership.

Back in June, bosses behind Loxley Nurseries announced that the much-loved garden centre was facing closure after 25 years.

By August, they were preparing to close their doors for the final time, as customers attended the garden centre and wrote messages in a memory book kept besides the till.

Loxley Nurseries, a beloved garden centre that was operating for 25 years before announcing its closure this summer, is set to make a return after new owners made a surprise announcement. | David Kessen

A ‘permanently closed’ sign was placed on the gate by the middle of the summer month, with owners entering retirement.

However, following rumours that the site may return as a garden centre, a surprise announcement on Facebook has revealed that new owners now plan on returning the business to its former glory.

In a statement, they wrote: “After 25 years of building this successful business that everyone’s grown to love, we’ve waved goodbye to Keith and Jeanette. We wish them a very long and happy retirement.

“We’re pleased to announce that the remaining Loxley team are back under new ownership and we’re looking forward to keeping the nursery traditions.

“In the following months we’re excited to give our ‘Lovely Loxley’ a freshen up, restock our shelves and most importantly we can’t wait to start growing again.

“We want to include you in our journey, so keep an eye out on our Facebook page, as we will be posting updates as we go.”