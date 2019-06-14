Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Rotherham
A woman airlifted to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Rotherham has died.
The 34-year-old, who has not yet been named, was driving a silver Mercedes C Class along Tickhill Road, towards Maltby, when she was involved in a collision with a Scania LGV at 3.40pm on Wednesday, June 12.
The lorry then left the carriageway after colliding with a silver Citreon Picasso.
South Yorkshire Police said the Mercedes driver was airlifted to hospital but died in hospital the following morning.
A 75-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the Picasso, were also taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.
The 28-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 516 of June 12.