Motorcyclist named after fatal collision in Sheffield
A motorcyclist who died in a collision in Sheffield has been named today.
Adam Featherstone, aged 22, died after he crashed into a signpost while he was riding a red and white trial bike along Oldfield Road, Stannington, at 11.45pm on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died two days later.
In a family statement, his loved ones said: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our Adam.
“No words can describe how we are feeling, he truly was one in a million.
"Adam was a son, a brother, a friend.
"We are trying and failing to come to terms with the fact he is no longer with us and we need to know the reason why. If anyone has any information, please come forward."
Witnesses or anyone who saw the motorbike before the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 984 of June 8.