12 years behind bars for Sheffield thug who almost severed man’s arm in ‘vicious’ machete attack

Mikiah Homer has been jailed for 12 years for an unprovoked machete attack

Mikiah Homer, of Manor Oaks Gardens, Wybourn, launched at his victim on the morning of April 22 last year outside an address in St Mary’s View, Greasbrough Rotherham, with a machete.

The victim, a 31-year-old Rotherham man, was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to repair significant injuries to his neck, as well as damage to an artery and nerve in his arm. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The victim, as he waited for his friend outside of an address in St Mary’s View, saw a man approach him, take a machete and swing it at his neck, followed by a second blow towards the top of his head.

“He was no doubt in fear of his life as Homer launched his vicious attack on him, before fleeing the scene as the emergency services were called.

“A nickname of an offender was given to officers at the scene who, after carrying out initial enquiries, identified that person to be Homer.

“Two days later, we executed a warrant at Homer’s address and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“With Homer now in custody, where he has remained since his arrest, we were able to match his fingerprints to those left at the crime scene.”

Homer, 24, entered a guilty plea to attempted murder at a hearing on Friday 10 May.

He returned to Sheffield Crown Court today, where he was jailed for a total of 12-years.

DCI Oughton adds: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation, with the investigative team working incredibly hard to identify Homer. They did this at a time where detectives and staff were incredibly busy, working on a number of other complex and high-profile investigations, which required significant resources.