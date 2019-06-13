Men charged over Sheffield street robbery
Two men have been charged in connection with a street robbery alleged to have taken place in Sheffield in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 16:46
Marek Gabco, 21, of Lloyd Street, Grimesthorpe and Miroslav Horvath, 22, of Wade Street, Grimesthorpe appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with robbery.
The offence is alleged to have taken place on Bramall Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Magistrates sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, with the next hearing due to take place there on July 11.
Gabco was remanded into custody, while Horvath was released on conditional bail.