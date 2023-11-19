Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport bosses abandoned bus services to a South Yorkshire village last night after serious damage was done to a vehicle.

Buses to Cudworth, near Barnsley, were ditched for the evening just after 6pm, after windows had been put through on buses which were trying to get to the village.

The operator Stagecoach issued a statement last night.

They told passengers and residents: "Due to windows being smashed we will no longer be serving Cudworth for the rest of the night.

"Buses will be diverting up and down the bypasses. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Safety comes first."

It is the latest case of services being stopped because of damage to vehicles on South Yorkshire's roads.

Last month, a curfew was put in place on buses on Castlebeck Avenue, Manor, in Sheffield after attacks on vehicles by vandals.

The firm also confirmed to The Star that they had experienced several acts of anti-social behaviour in that area in the weeks running up to the curfew, which had resulted in the firm having to divert services.

And it was not the first time that the company had had to divert its number 24 service. In October 2022, in the run-in to Hallowe'en, First had to alter the route of the service, missing out its usual route along Spinkhill Avenue and Ravencroft Road and Smelter Wood Road, because of attacks on their vehicles along the route near Stradbroke.