Police warn life has been put at risk by series of arson attacks in Darnall, Sheffield

Worried police have warned someone could have been killed in a series of terrifying arson attacks in Darnall, Sheffield.

The warning follows a spate of incidents, which happen over a period of just over six weeks. Several incidents over that period involved arson attacks on cars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

They confirmed that between September 14 and October 30, there were eight incidents reported to involve attempted arson, including endangering a life.

Now South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to try to find who is responsible for the incidents.

Inspector Katie Rowland-Wilson, who is part of South East Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We believe that these arson incidents may be linked and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Do you live in the Darnall area and have any CCTV footage that could help with our investigation? We would please urge you to get in touch.

"We know these incidents can be scary to residents in the area, please be reassured we are doing everything we can to bring justice."

You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 265 of 28 October when you get in touch. Alternatively log onto the force's online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something, or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.

Where have arson attacks been reported in Darnall?

Police have not given details of the individual incidents. But firefighters were sent to the following incidents in or near Darnall during the timescale police have mentioned:

> A car was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Greenland Way, on September 14. Firefighters from Parkway station attended the incident. They left at 9.20pm.

> Firefighters from Parkway station were called at 9.03pm to a deliberate fire on Acres Hill Lane, on September 19. They left at 9.32pm.

> Firefighters from Parkway station attended a deliberate fire involving grass and trees on Catley Road, at 8.25pm on September 27. The crew came away at 9.45pm.

> Firefighters from Parkway station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.10pm on September 27 on Greenland Drive. The crew came away at 10.30pm.

> Parkway firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 12.45am on Palmer Road, on October 2. The crew left the scene at 1.10am.

> Parkway firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 1.40am on Stovin Drive, on October 29. The crew left the scene at 2am.