Meadowhall is set to be targeted by police in the run in to Christmas, in a bid to prevent major crime or violence.

South Yorkshire Police says it is extending work that it has previously done in Sheffield city centre to stop criminals before they strike, to the popular shopping centre near the M1.

Senior officers say they will be running an operation called Project Servator, which is a national policing tactic used by forces in busy locations, shopping centres and events across the country, which aims to disrupt criminals by using specially trained officers deployed to spot people who may be planning to commit a crime.

South Yorkshire Police says the tactics aim to identify and disrupt the sort of information gathering a criminal does when planning to commit a criminal act, including terrorist attacks.

It will also run in Sheffield city centre, and at the Sheffield Christmas market.

Officers have been running Project Servator on a trial basis in Meadowhall over the summer, and now say this will continue in the run up to Christmas and on an ongoing basis.

In addition to deploying at Meadowhall, specially-trained Project Servator officers will continue to deploy in Sheffield city centre in the coming months as the Christmas market returns to the area.

Police say officers will work closely alongside security staff at Meadowhall and Sheffield Council's city centre ambassadors, as well as with CCTV operators and specialist police teams including drone teams and plain clothes officers.

These deployments are not in response to any threat to the area and are deliberately unpredictable. Sgt Jonathan Simpson, South Yorkshire Police

Sgt Jonathan Simpson, force co-ordinator for South Yorkshire Police, explains: "If you see our Project Servator deployments in Meadowhall, Sheffield city centre, or anywhere across the force in the run up to Christmas, there is nothing to worry about. Project Servator deployments take place all year around and these deployments are not in response to any threat to the area and are deliberately unpredictable.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festive season safely whilst knowing our Project Servator officers are there looking out for them, whether they can see them or not. As part of the deployments, we work closely with local partners and businesses to build our network of vigilance.

"If you do see our officers out in the coming months, then feel free to talk to them and they will explain what they are doing and how you can help keep people safe by reporting anything that you see or hear that doesn’t feel right.”