Tributes paid to ‘lovely, funny and kind’ man killed in M1 crash near Meadowhall
Tributes have been paid to a popular man killed in a three-vehicle motorway smash close to Meadowhall.
Jason Mercer, aged 44, was one of two men killed in a collision on the northbound M1 between Junction 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley at 8.15am last Friday.
Mr Mercer was driving a silver Ford Focus and the other man who died, who has not yet been named, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford transit van.
A lorry, driven by a 39-year-old man from Hull, was also involved in the crash.
The HGV driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Tributes posted online refer to Mr Mercer as ‘lovely’ and ‘full of life’.
Nicola Hewitt Khan described him as a ‘gentle giant’ and ‘the most loving, funniest neighbour and kindest gent we could ever have wished for’.
Mark Gabriel said he was ‘gutted’ to learn of his passing, describing Mr Mercer as a ‘big Rotherham Titans fan’.
In response to his Facebook tribute, Mr Mercer’s wife, Claire, said: “He loved going to the matches.
“He was so pleased at how many of the fans and players would talk to him even before they got to know him.”
Margaret Dunne added: “Jason was a lovely guy, my thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”
Zoe Marie Birch, Joanne Harding, Ashley Gregory and Natalie Seaman all described him as ‘lovely’.
In another Facebook tribute, his work colleague Leeanne Taylor said: “I was devastated to get a phone call on Friday to get told this tragic news.
“I’m utterly still in total shock. Such a lovely friendly guy, full of life. He will be deeply missed and work won’t be the same.”Adele Louise Wade Oxley added: “ Such a lovely guy taken too soon. R.I.P Jason, we really miss you already.”
Witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.