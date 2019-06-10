Sheffield gangster who stabbed victim 100 times wanted his cash
A Sheffield gangster who stabbed a man 100 times with a bladed knuckleduster attacked his victim because he wanted his cash, it has been revealed.
Byron Naylor ‘tortured’ his 57-year-old victim by beating and stabbing him in a ‘vicious, evil act of violence’.
South Yorkshire Police revealed details of the attack last week after Naylor was jailed for 20 years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He also received a 13 month sentence for possessing an offensive weapon.
Today, the force revealed that the motive for the attack was ‘financial gain’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It has emerged that when Naylor was homeless last summer, a man – who went on to become his victim – offered him a place to stay.
Naylor left the property when he moved back into his family home, but during the time spent living with his victim he learned that the man was ‘due to come into a large amount of money’.
Detectives believe the motive for the attack was ‘financial gain’.
Naylor, 29, of Glenholme Road, Woodhouse, stabbed his victim more than 100 times in an attack which lasted a number of hours on October 18, last year.
His victim suffered 19 broken ribs, broken fingers, a broken elbow and a fractured eye socket as well as extensive bruising and swelling after he was punched, kicked and stamped on.
He continues to receive hospital treatment more than seven months on.
South Yorkshire Police said Naylor used to be a ‘prominent figure in Sheffield's organised crime group scene’.