Motorcyclist remains in hospital with life threatening injuries after crash in Sheffield
A motorcylist remains in hospital this morning after suffering life threatening injuries in a collision in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 11:08
The 22-year-old was injured when he came off his bike on Oldfield Road, Stannington, at 11.45pm on Saturday, June 8.
There were no other vehicles involved.
The road was closed while collision investigators carried out enquiries at the crash scene after the motorcyclist was taken to hospital.