A busy South Yorkshire road has been closed today after a car crash.

Treeton Lane, between Rotherham and Sheffield, was closed as a result of a collision confirmed South Yorkshire Police this afternoon.

It is understood that the collision also meant that buses had to be diverted while emergency services dealt with the situation.

But police say the injuries sustained in the car were only minor.

Police said in a statement: “This is an minor injury RTC (road traffic collision) involving one vehicle. The road has been closed to allow for vehicle recovery.”

Treeton Road is one of the roads that joins onto the A618, which is currently at the centre of a campaign by local for action on its ‘unsafe junction.’

Action is being demanded by motorists and residents over the A618 Pleasley Road crossroads at Aughton, with Treeton Lane one side and Ulley Lane on the other.

They claim there are often crashes at the junction and regular queues, particularly if there are incidents on the nearby motorway network and motorists are looking for alternative routes.