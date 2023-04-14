Rotherham Council is set to spend £10.4m repairing 179 roads and pavements this year.

The number of potholes requiring repair has fallen by 42 per cent in the last nine years – from 34,000 in 2014/15 to 19,672 in 2021/22.

So far in 2022/23 only 12,855 potholes have required repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that there has been a ‘substantial reduction in the number of claims received’ for pothole damage to vehicles, which is now at the ‘the lowest ever recorded’ at an average of 14 claims per month.

Rotherham Council is set to spend £10.4m repairing 179 roads and pavements this year.

In 2021/2022 the Council paid out £5,024 fro damage to vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all of the roads earmarked for repair this coming year

ANSTON AND WOODSETTS

Bank Street

Caperns Road

Plantation Avenue

Quarry Lane

Wilberforce Road

Worksop Road service road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASTON AND TODWICK

De Houton Close

Furnival Close

Furnival Road

Hepworth Drive

Orchard Lea Drive

Roche End

St Paul Close

Stone Hill Drive

AUGHTON AND SWALLOWNEST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falconer Lane

Rosedale Close

Rosedale Road

Townend Avenue

BOSTON CASTLE

Bentley Street

Canklow Hill Road

Castle Avenue

Dixon Street

Elliott Court

Harehills Road

Jubilee Street

Mill Street

Nelson Street

Robinson Street

Rother Road

Rother Terrace

Rother View Road

Spring Street

Town Street

Treherne Road

Warden Street

West Bawtry Road

Wood Lane

BRAMLEY AND RAVENFIELD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arbour Lane

Cedar Drive

Garden Lane

Grasby Court

Hollys House Road

Sedge Close

The Lings

BRINSWORTH

Alric Drive

Bawtry Road service road

Godric Drive

Godric Green

Hackness Lane

Normanville Avenue

DALTON AND THRYBERGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conway Crescent

Coupland Road

Fretwell Road

Greenfield Road

DINNINGTON

Church Lane

Monksbridge Road

Paterson Road

The Crescent

Todwick Road

GREASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firth Street

Highfield Road

Plowmans Way

Teesdale Road

Woodside Walk

HELLABY AND MALTBY WEST

Cedar Drive

Hollytree Avenue

Laburnum Road

Tasman Grove

Yarwell Drive

HOOBER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

America Lane

Hoober Field Road

Lea Brook Lane

Masefield Road

Winterwell Road

KEPPEL

Avocet Way

Bitten View

Crane Road

Elliott Drive

Fulmar Way

Lapwing Vale

Martin Rise

Nightingale Croft

Simmonite Road

Swift Rise

Wentworth Road

Woodcock Close

KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Ridge

Birdwell Road

Glebe Close

Glebe Road

Lansdowne Crescent

Pinehurst Rise

Rix Road

Tiverton Close

Woodhall Rise

MALTBY EAST

Farquar

Heatherdale Road

Highfield Park

Howard Road

Leaf Close

Nelson Road

Sylvan Close

Tickhill Road

RAWMARSH EAST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allt Street

Coronation Road

Goosebutt Street

Kilnhurst Road service road

Lansbury Place

Netherfield Lane

RAWMARSH WEST

Blackamoor Road

Harding Avenue

Warren Vale

Wentworth Road

ROTHER VALE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arundel Avenue

Arundel Crescent

Treeton Lane

Tristford Close

Washfield Lane

ROTHERHAM EAST

Chesterton Road

Guild Road

Hill Crest Road

Western Road

ROTHERHAM WEST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henly Rise

Herbert Street

Pembroke Street

SITWELL

Middlesfield Road

Parkson Road

Redrock Road

Stag Lane

Whiston Vale

SWINTON ROCKINGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beechwood Close

Boyd Road

Broadway Service Road east/west

Flintway

Rockingham Road

Woodman Roundabout

THURCROFT AND WICKERSLEY SOUTH

Bawtry Road service road south

Booth Close

Brampton Avenue

Cedric Court

Cedric Crescent

Clarke Avenue

Common Lane

Cross Street

Hawkhill Lane

Long Road

Palmers Way

Scott Close

WALES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broad Dyek Close

Common Road

Latimer Close

Northlands

Osborne Road

Pennyholme Close

School Road

South Farm Avenue

Walseker Lane

WATH

Burman Road

Highfield

Manvers Way

Mill Lane

Montgomery Road

Newhill Road

Park Road

Wath Road

William Street

WICKERSLEY NORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad