The number of potholes requiring repair has fallen by 42 per cent in the last nine years – from 34,000 in 2014/15 to 19,672 in 2021/22.
So far in 2022/23 only 12,855 potholes have required repair.
A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that there has been a ‘substantial reduction in the number of claims received’ for pothole damage to vehicles, which is now at the ‘the lowest ever recorded’ at an average of 14 claims per month.
In 2021/2022 the Council paid out £5,024 fro damage to vehicles.
Here are all of the roads earmarked for repair this coming year
ANSTON AND WOODSETTS
- Bank Street
- Caperns Road
- Plantation Avenue
- Quarry Lane
- Wilberforce Road
- Worksop Road service road
ASTON AND TODWICK
- De Houton Close
- Furnival Close
- Furnival Road
- Hepworth Drive
- Orchard Lea Drive
- Roche End
- St Paul Close
- Stone Hill Drive
AUGHTON AND SWALLOWNEST
- Falconer Lane
- Rosedale Close
- Rosedale Road
- Townend Avenue
BOSTON CASTLE
- Bentley Street
- Canklow Hill Road
- Castle Avenue
- Dixon Street
- Elliott Court
- Harehills Road
- Jubilee Street
- Mill Street
- Nelson Street
- Robinson Street
- Rother Road
- Rother Terrace
- Rother View Road
- Spring Street
- Town Street
- Treherne Road
- Warden Street
- West Bawtry Road
- Wood Lane
BRAMLEY AND RAVENFIELD
- Arbour Lane
- Cedar Drive
- Garden Lane
- Grasby Court
- Hollys House Road
- Sedge Close
- The Lings
BRINSWORTH
- Alric Drive
- Bawtry Road service road
- Godric Drive
- Godric Green
- Hackness Lane
- Normanville Avenue
DALTON AND THRYBERGH
- Conway Crescent
- Coupland Road
- Fretwell Road
- Greenfield Road
DINNINGTON
- Church Lane
- Monksbridge Road
- Paterson Road
- The Crescent
- Todwick Road
GREASBROUGH
- Firth Street
- Highfield Road
- Plowmans Way
- Teesdale Road
- Woodside Walk
HELLABY AND MALTBY WEST
- Cedar Drive
- Hollytree Avenue
- Laburnum Road
- Tasman Grove
- Yarwell Drive
HOOBER
- America Lane
- Hoober Field Road
- Lea Brook Lane
- Masefield Road
- Winterwell Road
KEPPEL
- Avocet Way
- Bitten View
- Crane Road
- Elliott Drive
- Fulmar Way
- Lapwing Vale
- Martin Rise
- Nightingale Croft
- Simmonite Road
- Swift Rise
- Wentworth Road
- Woodcock Close
KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST
- Ash Ridge
- Birdwell Road
- Glebe Close
- Glebe Road
- Lansdowne Crescent
- Pinehurst Rise
- Rix Road
- Tiverton Close
- Woodhall Rise
MALTBY EAST
- Farquar
- Heatherdale Road
- Highfield Park
- Howard Road
- Leaf Close
- Nelson Road
- Sylvan Close
- Tickhill Road
RAWMARSH EAST
- Allt Street
- Coronation Road
- Goosebutt Street
- Kilnhurst Road service road
- Lansbury Place
- Netherfield Lane
RAWMARSH WEST
- Blackamoor Road
- Harding Avenue
- Warren Vale
- Wentworth Road
ROTHER VALE
- Arundel Avenue
- Arundel Crescent
- Treeton Lane
- Tristford Close
- Washfield Lane
ROTHERHAM EAST
- Chesterton Road
- Guild Road
- Hill Crest Road
- Western Road
ROTHERHAM WEST
- Henly Rise
- Herbert Street
- Pembroke Street
SITWELL
- Middlesfield Road
- Parkson Road
- Redrock Road
- Stag Lane
- Whiston Vale
SWINTON ROCKINGHAM
- Beechwood Close
- Boyd Road
- Broadway Service Road east/west
- Flintway
- Rockingham Road
- Woodman Roundabout
THURCROFT AND WICKERSLEY SOUTH
- Bawtry Road service road south
- Booth Close
- Brampton Avenue
- Cedric Court
- Cedric Crescent
- Clarke Avenue
- Common Lane
- Cross Street
- Hawkhill Lane
- Long Road
- Palmers Way
- Scott Close
WALES
- Broad Dyek Close
- Common Road
- Latimer Close
- Northlands
- Osborne Road
- Pennyholme Close
- School Road
- South Farm Avenue
- Walseker Lane
WATH
- Burman Road
- Highfield
- Manvers Way
- Mill Lane
- Montgomery Road
- Newhill Road
- Park Road
- Wath Road
- William Street
WICKERSLEY NORTH
- Bawtry Road
- Bay Tree Avenue
- Black Carr Road
- Cherry Tree Crescent
- Constable Close
- Gainsbrough Close
- Lawrence Close
- Reynolds Close
- Romney Close
- Sledgate Lane
- Westfield Road
- Willow Close
- Willow Drive