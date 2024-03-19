Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 2,000 people have signed a petition calling on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to act on improving road safety in a number of local villages.

It will be presented to Parliament in Westminster this evening (Tuesday, March 19) by Rother Valley Conservative, Alexander Stafford MP, who launched the petition on his website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an email to constituents, Mr Stafford wrote: "Thank you to the 2,200 residents who have so far signed my petition calling on Rotherham Council to improve the safety of the road (and ease congestion and speeding) at Treeton-Ulley crossroads.

"The petition states that measures are needed to combat traffic congestion and speeding in the villages of Aughton and Guilthwaite; and that road safety measures are needed to make the crossroads of Treeton Lane/Main Street/Pleasley Road and Ulley Lane safer and less congested. "The problems at this area can no longer be ignored, and I look forward to presenting my petition to Parliament to make this clear to Rotherham Council."

PM Rishi Sunak with Alexander Stafford outside the Queen's, Maltby (photo: Facebook/Alexander Stafford MP)

The petition, due to be presented to the House of Commons at 7pm, does not make any suggestions for what Rotherham Council could do, but declares "measures are needed".

It will also yield no direct power of the local authority, but will "urge the government" to call on the council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to "consider" using funding from a regional transport settlement scheme to implement improvements.