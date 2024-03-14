Council announces £6.5m fund to repair potholes across Rotherham – here are all the roads to be fixed this year
The number of urgent pothole repairs in Rotherham has decreased by 64 per cent since 2014, with 12,100 requiring repair in 2023/24 to date.
However, only 27 per cent of residents surveyed last year were satisfied with the condition of Rotherham’s roads.
The £6.5m funding will be used to carry out extensive resurfacing works across the road network, targeting roads with high volumes of complaints and taking into account councillors’ priorities as well as input from highways inspections.
More than £2.8m will be used to repair A, B and C roads, with footpaths, unclassified roads and 35 new crossings earmarking the rest of the funding.
Here are all of the roads to be repaired this year:
Parkgate
- Mangham Road
Kimberworth/Kimberworth Park
- Wortley Road
- High Street
- Droppingwell Road
- Kent Road
- Leybourne Road
- Upper Wortley Road (Footpath)
- Oakdale Road (Footpath)
- Ox Close Avenue (Footpath)
Aldwarke
- Mushroom Roundabout
Waleswood
- Mansfield Road
Meadowbank
- Meadow Bank Road
Canklow
- Centenary Way
Whiston
- Pleasley Road (Carriageway And Footpaths)
- Hall Close Avenue
Wath Upon Dearne
- Sandygate
- Boswell Road
- Mount Pleasant Road
- Wetmoor Lane (Footway Crossing)
- Old Doncaster Road
- Fenlake Walk
- Dorward Avenue
Aston
- A57 Aston Way
- Cotswold Drive
- Hardwick Close
- Osprey Road
Dinnington
- Outgang Lane
- Carver Drive
- Middleton Avenue
Swallownest
- Worksop Road
- Park Street
Catcliffe
- Main Street (Include Orgreave Road)
- Orgreave Road Service Road
- Olivers Way
- Mappins Road
- Victoria Street
Treeton
- Long Lane
- Holmes Crescent
Rawmarsh
- Green Lane
- Rockcliffe Road
- Wedgewood Close
- Wilton Close
- Quarry Street
- Park Street
- Dawson Avenue (Footway Crossings)
- Hawke Close (Footway Crossings)
- Whitfield Road (Footway Crossings)
East Dene
- Doncaster Road
- Dene Crescent
- Alpha Road (Footpath)
- The Lanes (Footpaths)
Ulley
- Ulley Lane
- Poynton Avenue (Footpath)
- Turnshaw Road (Footpath)
- Main Street (Footpath)
Dalton
- Hill Top Lane
- Far Dalton Lane
North Anston
- Penny Piece Lane
- Norfolk Drive
- Suffolk Close
- Sunnyside Close
- The Oval
Todwick
- Wasteneys Road
Brinsworth
- Grange Lane
- Chiltern Rise
- Wensleydale Drive
East Herringthorpe
- Lady Oak Road
Holmes
- Holmes Lane
Thorpe Salvin
- Dumb Hall Lane
- Common Road
Maltby
- Beech Road
- Byford Road
- Byron Road
- Coleridge Road
- Tennyson Road
- Rotherham Road (Footpath)
- Braithwell Road (Crossing)
Harley
- Cover Close
Kilnhurst
- Charles Street
- Thomas Street
Moorgate
- Hallam Road
Munsbrough
- Munsbrough Lane
Ravenfield
- St James Drive
Wales
- Forge Road
- Horse Shoe Close
- Green Oaks Drive (Footway)
- Manor Road (Footway)
Wentworth
- Mill Lane
Bramley
- Nidderdale Place
- Lidget Lane
- Bramley Lane
Brampton-en-le-Morthen
- Toad Lane
Swinton
- Park Road
- Marriot Road (Crossings)
- White Lee Road (Crossings)
Wickersley
- Rose Court (Footpath)
- Springfield Road (Footpath)
Flanderwell
- Markfield Drive (Footpaths)
Wingfield
- Wensleydale Road (Footpaths)