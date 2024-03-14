Council announces £6.5m fund to repair potholes across Rotherham – here are all the roads to be fixed this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of urgent pothole repairs in Rotherham has decreased by 64 per cent since 2014, with 12,100 requiring repair in 2023/24 to date.

However, only 27 per cent of residents surveyed last year were satisfied with the condition of Rotherham’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £6.5m funding will be used to carry out extensive resurfacing works across the road network, targeting roads with high volumes of complaints and taking into account councillors’ priorities as well as input from highways inspections.

Road repairs

More than £2.8m will be used to repair A, B and C roads, with footpaths, unclassified roads and 35 new crossings earmarking the rest of the funding.

Here are all of the roads to be repaired this year:

Parkgate

Mangham Road

Kimberworth/Kimberworth Park

Wortley Road

High Street

Droppingwell Road

Kent Road

Leybourne Road

Upper Wortley Road (Footpath)

Oakdale Road (Footpath)

Ox Close Avenue (Footpath)

Aldwarke

Mushroom Roundabout

Waleswood

Mansfield Road

Meadowbank

Meadow Bank Road

Canklow

Centenary Way

Whiston

Pleasley Road (Carriageway And Footpaths)

Hall Close Avenue

Wath Upon Dearne

Sandygate

Boswell Road

Mount Pleasant Road

Wetmoor Lane (Footway Crossing)

Old Doncaster Road

Fenlake Walk

Dorward Avenue

Aston

A57 Aston Way

Cotswold Drive

Hardwick Close

Osprey Road

Dinnington

Outgang Lane

Carver Drive

Middleton Avenue

Swallownest

Worksop Road

Park Street

Catcliffe

Main Street (Include Orgreave Road)

Orgreave Road Service Road

Olivers Way

Mappins Road

Victoria Street

Treeton

Long Lane

Holmes Crescent

Rawmarsh

Green Lane

Rockcliffe Road

Wedgewood Close

Wilton Close

Quarry Street

Park Street

Dawson Avenue (Footway Crossings)

Hawke Close (Footway Crossings)

Whitfield Road (Footway Crossings)

East Dene

Doncaster Road

Dene Crescent

Alpha Road (Footpath)

The Lanes (Footpaths)

Ulley

Ulley Lane

Poynton Avenue (Footpath)

Turnshaw Road (Footpath)

Main Street (Footpath)

Dalton

Hill Top Lane

Far Dalton Lane

North Anston

Penny Piece Lane

Norfolk Drive

Suffolk Close

Sunnyside Close

The Oval

Todwick

Wasteneys Road

Brinsworth

Grange Lane

Chiltern Rise

Wensleydale Drive

East Herringthorpe

Lady Oak Road

Holmes

Holmes Lane

Thorpe Salvin

Dumb Hall Lane

Common Road

Maltby

Beech Road

Byford Road

Byron Road

Coleridge Road

Tennyson Road

Rotherham Road (Footpath)

Braithwell Road (Crossing)

Harley

Cover Close

Kilnhurst

Charles Street

Thomas Street

Moorgate

Hallam Road

Munsbrough

Munsbrough Lane

Ravenfield

St James Drive

Wales

Forge Road

Horse Shoe Close

Green Oaks Drive (Footway)

Manor Road (Footway)

Wentworth

Mill Lane

Bramley

Nidderdale Place

Lidget Lane

Bramley Lane

Brampton-en-le-Morthen

Toad Lane

Swinton

Park Road

Marriot Road (Crossings)

White Lee Road (Crossings)

Wickersley

Rose Court (Footpath)

Springfield Road (Footpath)

Flanderwell

Markfield Drive (Footpaths)

Wingfield