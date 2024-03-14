Council announces £6.5m fund to repair potholes across Rotherham – here are all the roads to be fixed this year

Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief after Rotherham Council announced a £6.5m programme to repair potholes plaguing roads across the borough.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:10 GMT
The number of urgent pothole repairs in Rotherham has decreased by 64 per cent since 2014, with 12,100 requiring repair in 2023/24 to date.

However, only 27 per cent of residents surveyed last year were satisfied with the condition of Rotherham’s roads.

The £6.5m funding will be used to carry out extensive resurfacing works across the road network, targeting roads with high volumes of complaints and taking into account councillors’ priorities as well as input from highways inspections.

Road repairsRoad repairs
More than £2.8m will be used to repair A, B and C roads, with footpaths, unclassified roads and 35 new crossings earmarking the rest of the funding.

Here are all of the roads to be repaired this year:

Parkgate

  • Mangham Road

Kimberworth/Kimberworth Park

  • Wortley Road
  • High Street
  • Droppingwell Road
  • Kent Road
  • Leybourne Road
  • Upper Wortley Road (Footpath)
  • Oakdale Road (Footpath)
  • Ox Close Avenue (Footpath)

Aldwarke

  • Mushroom Roundabout

Waleswood

  • Mansfield Road

Meadowbank

  • Meadow Bank Road

Canklow

  • Centenary Way

Whiston

  • Pleasley Road (Carriageway And Footpaths)
  • Hall Close Avenue

Wath Upon Dearne

  • Sandygate
  • Boswell Road
  • Mount Pleasant Road
  • Wetmoor Lane (Footway Crossing)
  • Old Doncaster Road
  • Fenlake Walk
  • Dorward Avenue

Aston

  • A57 Aston Way
  • Cotswold Drive
  • Hardwick Close
  • Osprey Road

Dinnington

  • Outgang Lane
  • Carver Drive
  • Middleton Avenue

Swallownest

  • Worksop Road
  • Park Street

Catcliffe

  • Main Street (Include Orgreave Road)
  • Orgreave Road Service Road
  • Olivers Way
  • Mappins Road
  • Victoria Street

Treeton

  • Long Lane
  • Holmes Crescent

Rawmarsh

  • Green Lane
  • Rockcliffe Road
  • Wedgewood Close
  • Wilton Close
  • Quarry Street
  • Park Street
  • Dawson Avenue (Footway Crossings)
  • Hawke Close (Footway Crossings)
  • Whitfield Road (Footway Crossings)

East Dene

  • Doncaster Road
  • Dene Crescent
  • Alpha Road (Footpath)
  • The Lanes (Footpaths)

Ulley

  • Ulley Lane
  • Poynton Avenue (Footpath)
  • Turnshaw Road (Footpath)
  • Main Street (Footpath)

Dalton

  • Hill Top Lane
  • Far Dalton Lane

North Anston

  • Penny Piece Lane
  • Norfolk Drive
  • Suffolk Close
  • Sunnyside Close
  • The Oval

Todwick

  • Wasteneys Road

Brinsworth

  • Grange Lane
  • Chiltern Rise
  • Wensleydale Drive

East Herringthorpe

  • Lady Oak Road

Holmes

  • Holmes Lane

Thorpe Salvin

  • Dumb Hall Lane
  • Common Road

Maltby

  • Beech Road
  • Byford Road
  • Byron Road
  • Coleridge Road
  • Tennyson Road
  • Rotherham Road (Footpath)
  • Braithwell Road (Crossing)

Harley

  • Cover Close

Kilnhurst

  • Charles Street
  • Thomas Street

Moorgate

  • Hallam Road

Munsbrough

  • Munsbrough Lane

Ravenfield

  • St James Drive

Wales

  • Forge Road
  • Horse Shoe Close
  • Green Oaks Drive (Footway)
  • Manor Road (Footway)

Wentworth

  • Mill Lane

Bramley

  • Nidderdale Place
  • Lidget Lane
  • Bramley Lane

Brampton-en-le-Morthen

  • Toad Lane

Swinton

  • Park Road
  • Marriot Road (Crossings)
  • White Lee Road (Crossings)

Wickersley

  • Rose Court (Footpath)
  • Springfield Road (Footpath)

Flanderwell

  • Markfield Drive (Footpaths)

Wingfield

  • Wensleydale Road (Footpaths)
