People going to the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield this weekend are being urged to “check before you travel” as huge crowds are expected to descend on Hillsborough Park.

Festival organisers are said to strongly urge attendees to travel to Tramlines on public transport, due to there being no on-site parking and no parking for festival-goers on the surrounding residential streets.

However, there will be changes to normal transport services to and from the area, prompting the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to warn people to check ahead of travelling.

There will be changes to the Supertram network this weekend as Tramlines Festival comes to Sheffield. | National World

Before the Tramlines festivities kick off each day, Supertram services will continue to run as normal. Festival-goers can take Yellow route trams to Leppings Lane or Hillsborough Park stops, whilst passengers on the Blue route should disembark at Hillsborough.

However, after events have finished in the evenings, there will be some changes.

Blue and Yellow route services to Malin Bridge and Middlewood will terminate at Shalesmoor. Services in the area will only operate from Leppings Lane towards the city centre.

Supertram will be implementing a queuing system and ticket checks for those aiming to travel back to the city centre.

Two bus stops on Penistone Road - Penistone Road/Parkside Road (stop 370 20481) and Penistone Road/Beulah Road (stop 370 20475) - will be out of action at all times during the festival weekend.