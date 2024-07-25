Watch: Video shows Tramlines site taking shape in Hillsborough Park ahead of major Sheffield music festival
Our video, taken in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, shows that the main stage is already in place, behind one of the main gates near Penistone Road, where lorries can be seen coming in and out of the site.
And the sign welcoming festival goers to the Tramlines site is also in place, along with many of the food and refreshment vans which are already in the park ahead of the start of the event.
Some areas of the park are already sealed off from the public, as work on getting the site ready moves on full steam ahead.
Tramlines starts on Friday, July 26 with Paulo Nuttini headlining on that night, and runs until Sunday, July 28.
Jamie T is scheduled to headline on the Saturday night.
Legendary Sheffield electro pop band Human League will be among the acts performing on the last night, a night on which Snow Patrol are listed as the headliners.
