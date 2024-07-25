Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is well underway on preparations for Tramlines this weekend - and our video shows it progressing.

Our video, taken in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, shows that the main stage is already in place, behind one of the main gates near Penistone Road, where lorries can be seen coming in and out of the site.

And the sign welcoming festival goers to the Tramlines site is also in place, along with many of the food and refreshment vans which are already in the park ahead of the start of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some areas of the park are already sealed off from the public, as work on getting the site ready moves on full steam ahead.

Tramlines starts on Friday, July 26 with Paulo Nuttini headlining on that night, and runs until Sunday, July 28.

Jamie T is scheduled to headline on the Saturday night.