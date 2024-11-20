Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murderer who bludgeoned a love rival to death at her Sheffield home on Valentine’s Day, after discovering she had feelings for his then-partner has now served a year of his life sentence behind bars.

Sarah Brierley was just 49-years-old when her life was snatched from her, in a vicious attack carried out by her former flat mate, David Scott on Valentine’s Day 2023.

During the course of Scott’s Sheffield Crown Court trial in October and November 2023, jurors heard how Ms Brierley suffered severe injuries to her head in the attack at her home in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield.

David Scott was jailed for life after jurors found him unanimously guilty of the murder of 49-year-old Sarah Brierley, whose body was found at her home in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield on February 20, 2023 | Submit

A pathologist concluded the injuries resulted in a fracture to Ms Brierley’s skull, and were consistent with being caused by multiple blows - at least five - with a blunt weapon inflicted with severe force.

Scott sought to deny responsibility for Ms Brierley’s murder, but jurors rejected his account when they returned an unanimously guilty verdict.

Sending Scott to begin a life sentence - with a minimum term of 29 years - in November 2023, Mr Justice Kerr told him: "You were supposed to be a friend of Ms Brierley's, you had been living with her...Ms Brierley trusted you to be alone with her in the flat, and you exploited and abused that trust.

He said Scott, formerly of Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, had 'probably' killed Ms Brierley out of 'jealousy', after she 'professed' her love for his then-partner.

Scott, formerly of Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, is to have killed Ms Brierley (pictured) out of 'jealousy', after she 'professed' her love for his then-partner | Submit

"Certainly, you killed her in a rage," he said. "You were alone with her, you put a cloth in her mouth, covered her head to stop the spread of blood, and struck her at least five times."

In a moving statement read to the court during Scott’s sentencing hearing, Ms Brierley's sister, Lisa Dawson, detailed the sexual abuse Ms Brierley experienced as a child, the devastating effects of which sent her on a downward 'spiral', resulting in her turning to drugs, and later progressing into an addiction which forced her into prostitution.

Prior to the abuse, Ms Brierley was a 'bubbly' and 'strong-willed' young girl, Ms Dawson said, adding that afterwards, Ms Brierley's 'personality and whole life' changed. She subsequently 'ended up in care,' and became estranged from her family, the court heard.

Ms Dawson described how, despite Ms Brierley's difficulties in life, she was 'always willing to help people out as much as she could, even if she didn't have much herself'.

During the course of the trial, prosecutor David Brooke KC said police found a love letter from Ms Brierley to Scott’s girlfriend, in which she described her as her 'princess' and 'angel'.

Ms Brierley said she had gotten 'under' her 'skin' and claimed her feelings for her were more 'powerful' and 'addictive' than any drug, including 'crack and heroin'.

Ms Brierley’s body was not found until February 20, 2023, but prosecutors believe she was killed on February 14, 2023.

The timeline outlined to jurors ran between 2.48am - when Scott was left alone with Ms Brierley in her flat, and 1.08pm, the timestamp of a picture showing Ms Brierley's dead body with her head covered with a bin bag that was recovered from a phone used by Scott.

Jurors found David Scott unanimously guilty of Sarah Brierley at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial in November 2023 | SYP

Jurors heard how a murder weapon was never recovered, but Mr Justice Kerr said he was 'satisfied' Scott had used a claw hammer to murder Ms Brierley, the kind of weapon he had also used in a robbery committed on February 5, 2023.

The robbery took place a matter of days before Ms Brierley's death, in which the victim was struck to the back of the head with such a weapon.

Scott was also convicted of robbery in relation to that incident at the conclusion of this trial, and the court was told that Ms Brierley is also alleged to have been involved with the robbery.

In a statement to the court, the victim of the robbery said he wanted the person responsible to understand how the incident has 'ruined' his 'life,' detailing how he is now longer in work as a consequence, feels apprehensive about leaving his house - especially after dark - the effect of which means he now also finds it hard to socialise.

Scott was also found unanimously guilty of theft, relating to items stolen from Ms Brierley's flat as she lay dead, including a television, a pressure cooker and a coffee machine.

Defending Scott, Andrew Vout KC, said his client had committed these offences 'whilst in the grip of a very harmful addiction'.

"My Lord will have seen many times before in these courts quite how powerful addiction to these prohibited drugs is, and the need to satisfy that addiction overwhelms, and overrides, just about everything else," Mr Vout said.