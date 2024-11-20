The 28 child abusers pictured here have been jailed for a combined total of 420 years, after being convicted as part of probe into historic abuse in Rotherham.
Operation Stovewood was launched in the wake of the Alexis Jay report, which was published in 2014 and described how at least 1,400 children in Rotherham had been subjected to grooming and abuse by gangs of men between 1997 and 2013. It also outlined how police and social workers had failed to step in.
It is a National Crime Agency operation, and is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.
Over 200 arrests have been made since the operation was launched.
Top row, left to right: Ashgar Bostan; Sajid Ali; Riaz Makhmood; Zaheer Iqbal; Tony Chapman; Darren Hyett and Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar. Second row, left to right: Asif Ali; Nabeel Kurshid; Iqlak Yousaf; Tanweer Hussain Ali; Salah Ahmed El-Hakam; Aftab Hussain and Abid Saddiq. Third row, left to right: Masaued Malik; Sharaz Hussain; Mohammed Ahsan; David Saynor; Adam Ali and Mohammed Amar. Bottom row, left to right: Yasser Ajaibe; Mohammed Zameer Sadiq; Mohammed Siyab; Abid Saddiq; Tahir Yasin; Shahid Hussain and David Fish
A man who subjected a vulnerable young girl to years of sustained sexual abuse 17 years ago has been jailed for 12 years.
David Fish, 46, of Kilnhurst in Rotherham, raped, wounded and forced the girl to take part in sexually explicit videos over the course of two years.
Fish began grooming the girl in 2007, when she was around 15 years old and in care.
After approaching the girl and her friends at a local park, Fish, who was in his 20s, exchanged numbers with her.
The young girl was infatuated with the much-older Fish, who often plied her with drugs and alcohol, going on to exploit her trust in him by coercing her into sex.
The victim recalled on one occasion waking up to find Fish raping her.
She told National Crime Agency investigators how Fish would turn violent and in one incident – when he believed she had been flirting with someone else – he smashed a mug against her head with such force that she required stitches for the resulting injury.
Officers from Operation Stovewood – the NCA’s investigation into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – launched an investigation in 2018, after reviewing a report the victim had made to police.
The victim, by then in her 20s, agreed to talk to NCA officers. After investigators listened to the woman’s account, they identified corroborating evidence and arrested Fish in 2020.
The officers seized Fish’s computer and digital forensic specialists subsequently trawled through a huge quantity of files saved on it. They recovered graphic sexual images of the victim as a child, which Fish had taken and kept.
This evidence supported the victim’s testimony that Fish had filmed sexual videos of her – allegations which he had fervently denied.
3. Neil King: Callous Rotherham paedophile who abused vulnerable girls shows no remorse
Callous Neil King appeared emotionless, both as he was sent to begin a 21-year prison sentence for 17 serious historic sexual offences - including two counts of rape - and as the continuing devastation he has caused the two young girls he abused was laid bare.
Sending King, aged 51, to begin his lengthy prison sentence, Judge Sarah Wright told him: “Your victims were targeted, sexualised and subjected to acts of a degrading nature.
“Both were vulnerable…each of them has shown the utmost courage in coming to give evidence, after trying to bury this for so many years.”
A Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on September 20, 2024 heard how both of the girls King abused, who were 13 and 14, respectively, when it started, had worked to rebuild their lives; and felt stunned and surprised when detectives from the National Crime Agency unexpectedly visited them, years later, to ask them about the abuse.
Judge Wright said the fortitude the complainants, both of whom are now young women, had demonstrated by dredging up their trauma, and by giving ‘compelling’ evidence at King’s trial ‘knowing they would be accused of lying’, was ‘considerable’ and ‘commendable’.
King’s shameful abuse of the complainants which began when he was 38-years-old continued in court when he had the audacity to claim that the complainants had only come forward to seek compensation, but jurors rejected his account when they found him guilty of all charges he faced at the conclusion of the trial on July 24, 2024.
4. Shahid Hussain: Shameless Sheffield paedophile evaded justice for 21 years after police failed to act when victim reported him
Shahid Hussain evaded justice for his attack on a vulnerable girl, who was then aged 14, for more than 20 years - and even fled the country to avoid the consequences of his indecent assault; but he was finally jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on September 24, 2024.
While Hussain, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, was free to do, and live his life, as he chose in the intervening years, the girl he preyed upon in a ‘dark, muddy lane’ in Rotherham in 2003 has continued to suffer, feeling as though her ‘life has been ruined,’ the court heard.
Judge Graham Reeds KC explained: “After the attack she went to the police, and gave the same account she told the jury…no allegation was taken further at that time.”
He told Hussain: “When the case was restarted, you left the country, you didn’t come back for the trial, you had to be brought back.”
“She considers her life ruined by what you did.”
Hussain was arrested when National Crime Agency (NCA) officers involved with Operation Stovewood officers investigated the allegation some years later.He was charged and bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on August 2, 2018 but absconded before he could appear.
NCA officers identified that Hussain may have left the country, and obtained a European Arrest Warrant.
After five years on the run, Hussain was caught by Bulgarian police officers on November 26, 2023 as he tried to enter the country from Turkey, at the Kapitan Andreevo border post.
Judge Reeds said Hussain knew the girl - now a woman, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - ‘to be vulnerable’ when he targeted her.
Judge Reeds sentenced Hussain to eight years’ imprisonment, and told him he would be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody, after which time he will face deportation.
