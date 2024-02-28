Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses are warning Sheffield Supertram passengers of possible ticket problems from late next month.

Stagecoach's contract to run Supertram ends from March 22 onwards, when a new operator, South Yorkshire Future Trams Limited, will take over the running of the service on behalf of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

It means Stagecoach tickets will no longer be accepted.

Supertram bosses are warning of possible ticket problems when the system goes back into public control next month. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

Stagecoach said in a statement: "After March 21 any new tram tickets will need to be purchased via a new app, from a SYMCA ticket vending machine, or on tram.

"Information about how to download the app and purchase tickets will be shared by Travel South Yorkshire in the coming weeks on their website and social media channels. In the meantime, if you need any support regarding your ticketing choices after March 21, please contact Travel South Yorkshire https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/contact."

They said from Friday March 22, Stagecoach Gold and Silver tickets will no longer be valid for travel on the trams. People with a Gold or Silver ticket to use on bus and tram please are being warned that must use it before that date as it will no longer be accepted. Silver and Gold tickets on Stagecoach buses will still be available in the same way.

The Sheffield student bus and tram MegaRider and the South Yorkshire Child bus and tram DayRider tickets will no longer be sold by Stagecoach, and will not be accepted on Supertram after March 22, they added.

They have suggested that the nearest equivalent to a Silver/Gold ticket to travel on both Supertram and Stagecoach buses will be TravelMaster tickets.

SYMCA confirmed in a statement that Stagecoach tickets would no longer be accepted from March 22 onwards.