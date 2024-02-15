Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his latest monthly column, Leader of Sheffield City Council, Tom Hunt, has given his support to The Star’s 'Back Our Buses’ campaign, in partnership with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

"Sheffield is changing with new homes being built, big regeneration projects underway, and the city centre undergoing a major transformation. However, a missing link is a great bus service which is fit for purpose and can match our bold ambitions as a successful, modern city.

"Buses provide a vitally important service for lots of people who rely on them to get to work, to school, to see friends and family, and to enjoy everything that the city has to offer. Every time I speak to residents across Sheffield, public transport always comes up - especially the state of the buses. People from every corner of the city tell me that their bus services are not good enough. I agree with them, and we have plans to change this.

"A first-class public transport system is essential for any thriving city, and it would bring so many benefits – for our economy, for our health, for our enjoyment of our city and our quality of life.

"I’m constantly being told that Sheffield needs to follow Greater Manchester’s example and bring buses back under public control. Working with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, we are going through an assessment process for a bus franchising scheme for Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

"This would bring regulation of our bus routes, frequencies, fares, and tickets under local public control. We can’t prejudge the decision, but this work is being done as quickly as possible.

"I am committed to making our ambition for a first-class public transport system a reality. In March, there will be a big step forward when the tram comes under public control. Having both buses and tram under public control would mean we could design an integrated bus and tram service with one ticket and services that work together.

"The Star’s Back Our Buses campaign has our full support. We will continue to press the Government for greater funding for public transport in Sheffield and I urge Ministers in Whitehall to help us to deliver the improvements in our public transport system that the people of Sheffield deserve."

