Conductors on Sheffield Supertram will wear bodyworn cameras from now on, its operator has announced.

As of Sunday (March 2), Supertram has rolled out bodyworn cameras on all services following a trial in the past year.

Sheffield's Supertram has rolled out bodyworn cameras for all conductors in an effort to "report all incidents" on board its services. | National World, George Torr

The provider claims, since the trial, staff members have reported feeling safer while wearing the devices and say they are an “effective deterrent” against anti-social behaviour.

It comes after Supertram announced in September 2024 a “new era of reporting all incidents” after it was absorbed by the office of the Mayor of South Yorkshire.

The mayoral authority said it was trying to stamp out a“historic perception” of frontline conductors and drivers “not always reporting incidents or near misses.”

Supertram added it will “continue to take a zero-tolerance stance” on anti-social behaviour towards staff and will be working with South Yorkshire Police to “increase successful prosecutions by supporting investigations with body camera footage.”

James Stewart, Supertram’s head of customer service, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our staff and passengers is our top priority.

“The introduction of body cameras is a vital step in ensuring a safer working environment for our frontline colleagues. These cameras not only help deter anti-social behaviour but also provide crucial evidence when needed.

“We are proud of the positive impact they have already had and look forward to continuing our commitment to safety and security.”