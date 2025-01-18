Watch remarkable video taking you on a tour through Sheffield city centre in 1902
It shows a tram journey through Sheffield in 1902, with people hopping on and off the trams as they wind their way through the city, and trams competing for space on the roads with horses and carts rather than cars.
The video takes you along London Road, The Moor, Pond’s Forge, Haymarket and Fargate, a journey of around three miles, showing the shops and the fashions of the day.
It has been shared on the BFI Player, where the full five-minute film is available to watch for free alongside a wealth of other archive footage.
The number of trams on the streets gives an idea of just how extensive Sheffield’s old tram network used to be, with routes radiating from the city centre to almost every suburb.
The old tram system was abolished in 1960, with the last journey taking place on October 8 that year.
It would be another 34 years before trams returned to Sheffield’s streets, with the launch of Supertram in 1994.
The city’s tram system underwent another major overhaul last year, as it was taken back under public control, with South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard looking into a possible expansion to the city’s hospitals, Stocksbridge and Chesterfield.
This video from 1902 was apparently filmed from just behind the driver, with the footage captured by Mitchell and Kenyon for Ralph Pringle.
It is one of a number of films shot in the city at the time which survive in the Peter Worden Collection of Mitchell and Kenyon films, preserved in the BFI National Archive.
They were screened in hugely popular shows at Sheffield’s old Albert Hall, in Barker’s Pool, along with footage from the city shot by locally-based producer Frank Mottershaw, and films of more general interest.
To watch the full film of the 1902 tram journey through Sheffield, visit: https://player.bfi.org.uk/free/film/watch-tram-ride-through-the-city-of-sheffield-1902-1902-online.
