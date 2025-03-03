Holme Lane fire Sheffield: Firefighters battle blaze between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge
A fire on a major Sheffield road is affecting trams.
Supertram said at around 4pm today, Monday, March 3, that a fire on Holme Lane meant blue route trams were unable to serve Malin Bridge.
It said services on the blue route would be terminating at Hillsborough ‘until further notice’.
But it said yellow route services were unaffected.
The road was reportedly closed, but it is now understood to have reopened.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details.
