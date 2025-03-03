Holme Lane fire Sheffield: Firefighters battle blaze between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 17:09 BST

A fire on a major Sheffield road is affecting trams.

Supertram said at around 4pm today, Monday, March 3, that a fire on Holme Lane meant blue route trams were unable to serve Malin Bridge.

A fire has broken out on Holme Lane, Sheffield, between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge, with trams disrupted. File photoA fire has broken out on Holme Lane, Sheffield, between Hillsborough and Malin Bridge, with trams disrupted. File photo
It said services on the blue route would be terminating at Hillsborough ‘until further notice’.

But it said yellow route services were unaffected.

The road was reportedly closed, but it is now understood to have reopened.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details.

