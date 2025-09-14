Drivers are facing months of disruption under major roadworks planned by Yorkshire Water on country lanes near the city.

Yorkshire Water has announced that it is due to start a £100,000 investment to replace nearly half a mile of clean water pipes in Stocksbridge to improve the resilience and reliability of the network in the area.

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 600 miles of water mains across the region as part of its £8.3bn investment in infrastructure over the next five years.

Roadworks will start at Lee House Lane, pictured, on Monday.

The company’s contactors, Sapphire Utility Solutions (SUS), will begin replacing the water mains on Lee House Lane, Long Lane and New Hall Lane, near Stocksbridge, from Monday, September 15.

Scott Gammon, project manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “We have a large clean water mains replacement plan for South Yorkshire, prioritising areas that have been prone to bursts in the past.

“This essential upgrade will provide a robust and reliable network, reducing leakage and minimising disruption for our customers.”

“We’re working as quickly as we can to keep disruption to a minimum and have liaised with the local Highways team to put a temporary road closure in place around where we are working.

“This closure will move as the work progresses, maintaining access for residents throughout. We’re keeping in touch with residents to update them with our progress and we would like to thank them for their patience whilst we carry out this important upgrade.”

The project is expected to complete by Christmas this year.