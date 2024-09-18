Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s known for its links to pop stars, international footballers, steel and countryside.

So we went out to Stocksbridge to find out what people love about the town which is Sheffield’s most northerly outpost.

Stocksbridge has plenty of claims to fame. Two famous bands, the Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon, had members who went to Stocksbridge High School, and the former England striker Jamie Vardy played for Stocksbridge Park Steels, which has named a stand after him.

But it is also home to one of Sheffield’s remaining steel manufactures, with Liberty Steel still operating there, in a town which was once home to Samuel Fox and Company steelworks.

Manchester Road, Stocksbridge. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

But residents also love the beautiful countryside in which the town is set, as well as the massive retail centre at Fox Valley.

The town has its own museum in the Stocksbridge Town Council offices, and there are plans for a £24 million regeneration of part of the town centre, around the library near Manchester Road.

We asked residents what they love most about living in the town.

Jean Thompson at her florist shop. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Jean Thomson, who runs the Garden of Eden Florist on Manchester Road, loves the town.

She said: “I like the views. I like the people, they’re really lovely, homely. I just like the nice feel of it and everyone is welcoming.

“There’s always something to do, whether it’s walking, socialising , gatherings, groups, all different things. There’s a bit of everything for everybody. It could do with a few more shops, clothing shops etcetera. There are quite a few eating places and coffee places. It could do with a variable amount of things here as well to keep everybody in the village.”

Sammy Wills loves the countryside views. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Long standing resident Sammy Wills said: “I love the people in Stocksbridge, and the charity shops are amazing, as are their staff. Living in Stocksbridge we have the best sports centre, run by all our local friends, I love to go there, although not too often at the moment, given that I’m on crutches, but I’m kooking forward to getting back.

“From my home, I can literally look out across the valley and see the sheep. I love it when it’s quiet, you can hear the sheep. I’ve been in Stocksbridge nearly 25 years. It’s a great place to live.”

Miro Zon, who runs Fox Valley Bikes said he like the access to the outdoors the town has. He said: “We’re close to the Peak District and the reservoirs, and then there’s the woods, so there’s a lot to do if you like outdoors. But I guest if you just like going out to the town, there is not much of a town here.”

Stocksbridge Park Steels' stadium has great views of the countryside. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Long standing resident Ann Gibson was brought up in Stocksbridge. She said: “It’s a very nice place, it’s countryside, it’s a community. We all look after one another. I’ve got lots of friends here, we’re virtually in a circle so we can help each other out “

She said she like to go the to the Christian Centre in the town on Cedar Road, which had coffee mornings and a warm welcome.

“I meet my friends there and we have a good chinwag,” she said. They also did a good dinner for £4.50, she added.

“We’ve got a lovely library. And I love Fox Valley - what can you not say about Fox Valley? Fox Valley’s fantastic. But if we could get some more shops here in the centre of town, and they regenerate like they say they’re going to, I hope we’ll have some nice cafes up here and have some nice little shops.”

But Ken Bonner, a long term resident, said he felt Stocksbridge had grown too much.

“When I was a kid it used to be a small community,” he said. “I feel it’s got too big and doesn’t have the same atmosphere.

“It’s also lost of lot of its old pubs. The Miner’s Arms was my favourite, and it’s houses now.”