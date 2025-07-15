This is how Sheffield’s Damflask Reservoir looks today, four days into Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe ban.

Pictures taken by The Star show the low levels at the huge reservoir, near Loxley, after what the water company has described as the driest spring on record.

Damflask Reservoir in Sheffield showing more shoreline than usual as Yorkshire Water imposes a hosepipe ban | National World

But the city is expected to finally see rain today, with downpours forecast.

The new pictures, taken yesterday, show the water level well short of the banks, as Yorkshire Water praised its customers for being careful with their water use over the recent heatwave last weekend.

At the start of this month, the company said their water levels were at 55.8 per cent of capacity, significantly below the average (81.9 per cent) for this time of year.

Yorkshire Water says water levels are around 55 per cent. Pictured here is the level at Damflask, Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

But water usage dropped by 80-100 million litres compared to the previous heatwaves in June – the equivalent to Hull’s daily supply.

Usage hit 1.39 billion litres on Saturday (July 12) and 1.37 billion litres on Sunday (July 13) as temperatures soared in the region, compared to 1.47 billion litres during the heatwaves of on 20 June and 30 June.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We understand the hosepipe restrictions are frustrating, but we’d like to thank customers who have put down the hosepipes over what was an extremely hot weekend. Usage decreased significantly compared to the previous heatwave.

“It’s important we all continue to do out bit to protect resources further into the summer and with some rainfall predicted in the next few days it’s a good time to install a water butt and collect grey water that can be used on gardens through the summer.”

Neighbouring Severn Trent Water, which also serves some parts of South East Sheffield near Mosborough, has published figures for its Peak District water levels.

It says Howden is currently only 39.4 per cent full, while Derwent is 49 per cent, and Ladybower is at 61.6.

The Met Office forecasts rain for much of today (Tuesday), with light rain forecast this morning, turning to heavy rain by midday.

That is expected to turn to heavy shows after 4pm, continuing until 8pm, when it changes to light showers for the rest of the day.