It’s one of the most important stretches of road in the north, connecting two of the country’s biggest cities, and yet for years it’s been left to crumble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A57 Snake Pass stretches across the Pennines, attracting countless travellers a day commuting between Sheffield and Manchester.

Yet to look at it, you probably wouldn’t realise its importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single carriage road has been dogged by a number of landslips over the years, with temporary traffic lights bringing standstill queues along sections of the road.

Long-awaited roadworks on the Snake Pass are finally expected to take place after the government promise a £7.6 million investment. | Department for Transport

In March, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham met to discuss improving transport routes between the two cities, and said at the time that a road as important as Snake Pass couldn’t be lost.

Derbyshire Council however said that it couldn’t afford repair works, stating they had around 200 other landslips to deal with in the county, and asking for government aid in the project.

Now, this long demanded work is set to finally take place, as the government promises a £9.5 million investment to improve safety on two of the north’s most high risk roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of that investment, £7.6 million will go to the Snake Pass, with another £1.8 million going to the A583 Blackpool Road in Lancashire.

The Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Anyone driving on the A57 Snake Pass knows how risky it can feel. Now this iconic road, as well as the A583 Blackpool Road, will benefit from life saving road improvements, making journeys safer for thousands of road users across the north, and more peace of mind for their loved ones.

"To go even further, we’re delivering our first Road Safety Strategy in over a decade, to ensure the UK's roads remain among the safest in the world."

Plans include the construction of a new motorcycle safety barrier, stabilisation of the carriageway and speed limit signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that over the next 20 years, this will prevent more than 93 fatal and serious collisions, while also reducing congestion and lowering emissions.

This scheme is currently going through a consultation phase and are expected to be completed within three years.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “The Snake Pass is a vital connection between Sheffield and Manchester, connecting two of the biggest cities in the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a road that’s used by thousands of us every day, but one that’s been plagued by closures, stop-start repairs and an uncertain future. I would like even better connections between the big cities of the north, but this funding is an important step in the right direction, helping to create safer, more reliable journeys, and protecting a fundamentally important connection across the Peak District.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, said: "The A57 Snake Pass is a vital cross-Pennine route connecting two of the north’s biggest economies, so it’s absolutely vital that people can travel safely and reliably between here, Sheffield and beyond across South Yorkshire.

“This welcome investment will deliver much needed improvements that will help to save lives and reduce serious injuries. I look forward to these life-saving changes being delivered.”