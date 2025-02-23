It's one of the main routes across the Pennines for Sheffield residents.

But there are concerns about how major repairs to the Snake Pass can be funded, with Derbyshire Council officials wanting it to be made a special case by the Government.

With ongoing roadworks currently taking place, and with a section of the road reduced to one single lane and temporary traffic lights, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, has said the council is looking for more from the Government to help deal with the problem.

Coun Charlotte Cupit (left) Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for highways, and Julian Gould, council highways director.

Derbyshire has around 200 landslips that is dealing with, she said late last year.

She said: "I think that Derbyshire does have an exceptional case for increased funding."

She said in terms of longer-term fixes to some of the major landslips, there was significant expenditure in terms of projects, and as a county council the authority did not have that enough money for them all.

She said: "There'd be major engineering solutions so it would be something that would require more significant and specific, either government or regional funding.”

"We're also making the case that obviously, this is a strategic route. It's used by a lot of residents and businesses so we are making the case to both the mayor and the central government to highlight the need for a specific sort of fund to be able to keep this route going.”

But she has said she did not think that from the county council's perspective, they would never look to consciously close the route.

The Snake Pass. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

She said: "The only time we would have to consider something like that is if there was a further major landslip or major ground movement that meant any sort of engineering solution or major engineering solution wasn't immediately possible because it was so significant that it had wiped out the road in action.”

We asked Sheffield residents if they thought the road should be repaired or abandoned. They were clear in their views.

Diana Collins, from Beauchief, said: “Repaired. Because it serves a lot of purposes and we've used it many times, from Beauchief in Sheffield.”

Carole Jones, from Ecclesall, said: "I think it should be repaired because it's such an important way for us to get across.

“But I can understand that the expense is holding people back, so it's a difficult decision for the powers that be.

“I don't drive, so my only time when I go in it is if I've got a coach across or somebody else is taking me across to the airport.

“And it is the route of choice when it's used.

Lucie Loxley, from Stocksbridge, said: "Definitely repair. I live in Stocksbridge, so it's convenient for us to travel where we travel if we're going to Manchester, Liverpool, all that side.”

Sarah Armitage, from Walkley, said: "Repaired. Because it's just a link from us to the other side of the Pennines and the Woodhead Pass is just so busy.

"And there's too much traffic on the road nowadays anyway, but it would just be horrendous.”

Amy Baker, of Norton, said: "Repaired. We've got family over in Lancashire and Manchester and we use it all the time."