Snake Pass becomes latest road to close due to flooding
The Snake Pass is the latest road to close this morning due to flooding.
Derbyshire County Council said the A57 is closed in both directions at Ladybower.
The road is flooded following torrential rain which fell for much of yesterday and overnight.
Here are the rest of the roads in Deryshire closed today:
- A6, Matlock (Premier Inn to Crown Square)
- A6, Matlock Bath (Midland Hotel and railway station area)
- A6, Rowsley
- Station Road, Darley Bridge
- Chatsworth Road, Rowsley
- Frogatt Village
- Lea Road, Cromford
- Abney Road, Abney to the gliding club
- A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield (Cineworld)
- A61 Bypass (Tesco to Hornsbridge)
- A617, Hornsbridge, Chesterfield – including the whole roundabout
- A632 Hady Hill
- A632 Matlock Road, Walton
- Works Road, Barrow Hill
- A6013 Ashopton Road, Ladybower
- A57 Brookfield, Glossop
- A623, Tideswell
- B6049, Great Hucklow
- B6521 Main Road, Grindleford
- A6135 Station Road, Eckington
- Crow Lane, Unstone
- Station Road, Clowne
- A616 Creswell Road, Clowne
- Tom Lane, Duckmanton
- Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh
- Green Lane, Killamarsh