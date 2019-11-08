Roads are under water in Sheffield (Picture: Brian Hopwood)

At 5.45am today, Sheffield Council issued an up-to-date list of road closures:

- A616 from Flouch Roundabout to Fox Valley

- Bochum Parkway

- Brightside Lane

- Grange Mill Lane

- Ecclesfield Road

- Fife St

- Green Lane / Butterthwaite Road – Shiregreen

- Ecclesall Road (one side)

- Whitley Lane

- Chesterfield Riadd – Ponsfords

- Jenkin Road / Meadowhall Road

- Hawke Street / Upwell Street

- Mickley Lane (partial closure)

- Ecclesfield Road in Ecclesfield centre (partially closed)

- Manchester Road, Deepcar

- Bawtry Road at Park House Lane

Sheffield Parkway slip road to Manor Lane (inbound)

The council said: “Sheffield City Council has been busy responding to reports of flooding as a result of the heavy rain, which is expected to continue until Friday morning.

“With several reports of flooded roads and surface water across the city, the teams at Streets Ahead have been dealing with issues on the roads as quickly possible.

“Yesterday, the Met Office issued an Amber Severe weather warning for Yorkshire and Humber, with disruption to travel predicted.”