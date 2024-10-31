Sheffield's motorists will have six road closures to avoid over the course of the next fortnight.

But the news is not too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sheffield's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the course of the next fortnight. | PA

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

•A631, from midday, October 25 to 11pm November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 34 and A631 Tinsley, possible delays due to Sheffield Arena Event.

•M1, from 6am, May 12, 2024 to 6am, January 5, 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

•A616, from 8pm, October 30 to 5am, October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound, Langsett to Midhopestones, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

•M1, from 8pm, November 4 to 5am, November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 35A to junction 35, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

•A631, from 8pm, November 4 to 6am, November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

•M1, from 8pm, November 5 to 5am, November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 35A to junction 36, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.