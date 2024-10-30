2 . Thomas Fenlon: Sheffield man who attacked two children in their home after shooting at door jailed for seven years

A Sheffield man who went on the run for six months after shooting through a door and attacking three people has been jailed for seven years. The court heard how on September 17, 2022, 36-year-old Thomas Fenlon shot through a glass pane in a door of an address on Landseer Close using a BB gun. With his brother, Michael Fenlon, Thomas went on to violently attack the three occupants of the property, including a 14 and 15-year-old. A 35-year-man who resides at the property was stabbed in the head several times outside, causing significant bleeding. The boy, 14, suffered a prolonged attack during the incident which caused non-serious injuries. A chair was thrown at the girl, 15, causing a cut to her lip. The brothers fled the scene after being alerted that police were en route, and went on the run. Michael, 37, of Norton Lawns, Sheffield was located and arrested that evening. On March 20, 2023, he entered guilty pleas to the charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. At a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on March 23, 2023, he was sentenced to eight years six months in prison. Four days later, after months on the run, Thomas handed himself into police. On February 14, 2024, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. On Tuesday, April 4, 2024 the 26-year-old, of Mawfa Avenue, was sentenced to seven years in prison and handed a 10 year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting his victims and witnesses in the case | SYP