As South Yorkshire Police work to take firearms off our streets, pictured here are the gunmen who have been jailed for their part in such criminality between January and October 2024.
The force set up an armed crime team back in 2020 in response to what was described as a 'notable increase' in shootings taking place in South Yorkshire.
Possession of a firearm carries a minimum mandatory sentence of five years.
Each of the defendants have been jailed during hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court throughout 2024, after being convicted of offences relating to gun crime.
2. Thomas Fenlon: Sheffield man who attacked two children in their home after shooting at door jailed for seven years
A Sheffield man who went on the run for six months after shooting through a door and attacking three people has been jailed for seven years. The court heard how on September 17, 2022, 36-year-old Thomas Fenlon shot through a glass pane in a door of an address on Landseer Close using a BB gun. With his brother, Michael Fenlon, Thomas went on to violently attack the three occupants of the property, including a 14 and 15-year-old. A 35-year-man who resides at the property was stabbed in the head several times outside, causing significant bleeding. The boy, 14, suffered a prolonged attack during the incident which caused non-serious injuries. A chair was thrown at the girl, 15, causing a cut to her lip. The brothers fled the scene after being alerted that police were en route, and went on the run. Michael, 37, of Norton Lawns, Sheffield was located and arrested that evening. On March 20, 2023, he entered guilty pleas to the charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. At a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on March 23, 2023, he was sentenced to eight years six months in prison. Four days later, after months on the run, Thomas handed himself into police. On February 14, 2024, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. On Tuesday, April 4, 2024 the 26-year-old, of Mawfa Avenue, was sentenced to seven years in prison and handed a 10 year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting his victims and witnesses in the case | SYP
3. Hamza Khan: 'Guns kill, terrorise & maim,' judge tells Sheffield man who stashed converted firearm in Gucci handbag
A Sheffield man found with an adapted handgun and ammunition stashed inside a designer handbag claimed his DNA was found on the prohibited items through second-hand transference.
Hamza Khan was set to stand trial on that basis, but he eventually accepted his role in the firearm offences when he pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial.
As Judge Sarah Wright jailed 25-year-old Khan for five years, four months, she told him the ‘gravity of gun crime’ can not be overstated because firearms ‘kill, terrorise, maim and intimidate’.
“That’s why criminals want them,” Judge Wright told Khan, during a hearing held on September 24, 2024.
She added: “Sentencing courts must address the fact that too many lethal weapons are readily available, too many are carried, too many are used… with a dangerous impact on individuals and a corrosive impact on local communities.”
Sheffield Crown Court heard how the firearm, a black converted 9mm top-venting blank firing pistol, was discovered during a police raid of a property in the Darnall area of Sheffield on September 13, 2023.
Khan, who has a criminal record of one conviction from three previous offences relating to driving matters, was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm / 60cm - prohibited weapon and one count of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, both of which he pleaded guilty to.
Defending, Stephen Uttley told the court that Khan, of Ouseburn Croft, Darnall, Sheffield, was homeless at the time the offences were committed, and was temporarily staying at the Darnall property where the firearm and ammunition were recovered. | SYP
4. Martin Neville: Man 'shot after trying to flee gunman' outside Thrybergh Working Men's Club
Sheffield Crown Court heard how at around 7.20pm on Friday June 30, 2023, emergency services were called to reports a man had been shot in the leg in the car park outside Thrybergh Working Men's Club on Hollings Lane. The victim, a man in his 30s, received a serious gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since made a full recovery from his injuries. An investigation was immediately launched by the South Yorkshire Police Armed Crime Team, and enquiries led to detectives identifying Martin Neville as a suspect. On Thursday July 27, 2023, Neville was arrested. The following day, he was charged with attempted murder. At court on November 3, 2023, the judge accepted a plea of grievous bodily harm, in place of the attempted murder charge. Neville was on license from prison at the time of the incident. The judge handed Neville a minimum sentence of six years in January 2024 and ordered him to then serve the remainder of his existing three years on license following his release. | SYP