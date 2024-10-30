Firth Park: One Sheffield worker stabbed & another bitten on the hand as they tried to stop charity box theft

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:22 BST
A woman has been arrrested, following an alleged incident at a Sheffield shop today in which one worker was stabbed and another was bitten on the hand.

The incident took place at a shop in the Firth Park area of Sheffield this morning (October 30, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “After receiving a 999 call, officers were deployed to the Firth Park area of Sheffield earlier this morning, following reports of a serious assault.

One worker was allegedly stabbed and another was bitten on the hand in an incident took place at a shop in the Firth Park area of Sheffield this morning (October 30, 2024)placeholder image
One worker was allegedly stabbed and another was bitten on the hand in an incident took place at a shop in the Firth Park area of Sheffield this morning (October 30, 2024) | Adobe

“Staff from the store had followed and apprehended a suspect after a charity box was stolen from the counter.

“During the incident, an employee in his 20s was stabbed, with another worker then bitten on the hand.

“On arrival, officers recovered a craft knife from the scene. A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery and remains in police custody.

“The man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

Speaking after the incident, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alec Gibbons said: "Retail workers should not have to face threatening behaviour or violence in the workplace, and it's incidents like this that show how retail crime is not victimless.

"Our force recently supported the national Safer Business Action Week to combat retail crime, and we will continue to take all reports of shoplifting incredibly seriously as it is a crime we simply will not tolerate in South Yorkshire."

Detailing the force’s advice for dealing with shopflifters, the force spokesperson added: “If you are a business owner or retail worker and you see a shoplifter take something in your store, please ask them to politely put the item back but always remember to back off if you feel threatened and only speak to them if you feel it is safe to do so.”

You can read more information and advice on how to spot and deal with shoplifters on South Yorkshire Police’s website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-business-safe-from-crime/spot-a-shoplifter/.

Please continue to report retail crime to the force on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

