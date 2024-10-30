Man charged following discovery of firearm during police raid appears at Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The firearm was recovered during the course of a pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham last week.
The weapon has been described as ‘dangerous’ by a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson.
A force spokesperson has now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the discovery of the firearm.
Jamie Wild, aged 33, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (October 26, 2024).
Mr Wild was remanded in custody the conclusion of Saturday’s hearing, ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on November 30, 2024.