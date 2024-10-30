A 33-year-old man charged following the discovery of a firearm during a police raid has appeared at a Sheffield court.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firearm was recovered during the course of a pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham last week.

The weapon has been described as ‘dangerous’ by a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Wild, aged 33, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 26 | 3rd party/Adobe

A force spokesperson has now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the discovery of the firearm.

Jamie Wild, aged 33, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Mr Wild was remanded in custody the conclusion of Saturday’s hearing, ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on November 30, 2024.