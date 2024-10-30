Man charged following discovery of firearm during police raid appears at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
A 33-year-old man charged following the discovery of a firearm during a police raid has appeared at a Sheffield court.

The firearm was recovered during the course of a pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham last week.

Most Popular

The weapon has been described as ‘dangerous’ by a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jamie Wild, aged 33, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 26placeholder image
Jamie Wild, aged 33, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 26 | 3rd party/Adobe

A force spokesperson has now confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the discovery of the firearm.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Jamie Wild, aged 33, of Roscoe Mount, Sheffield, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

Mr Wild was remanded in custody the conclusion of Saturday’s hearing, ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on November 30, 2024.

Related topics:SheffieldDoncasterRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice