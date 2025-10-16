We asked and you responded in your droves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Should cars be banned in Sheffield city centre?’ resulted in hundreds of Star readers having their say.

The treatment of motorists in Sheffield over recent yeras has been the subject of much debate, with the introduction of Clean Air Zone charges and rising prices of parking said to be deterring people from accessing the city by car.

There are also bus gates to contend with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, much work has been done to pedestrianise central areas and introduce ‘active travel’ routes that promote walking, wheeling and cycling.

We asked people whether cars should be banned in the city centre, and people remain divided on how they want to see Sheffield change.

A Dutch roundabout - which gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians - was constructed at West Bar last year, becoming one of the first of this style in the country.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) have been promoting active travel options across the country, touting the health benefits.

Yet these efforts have drawn criticism, as some link declining trade in the city centre to a failure to accommodate drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopping areas have changed drastically, as Fargate, a former retail hub, is taken over by food and drink spots and The Moor is having to cope with the loss of shops including Debenhams and more recently Claire’s and The Entertainer.

“I no longer go into Sheffield, unless I absolutely have to,” Trish Simpson commented.

“I occasionally visit the City Hall, but certainly wouldn't go shopping there. I spent my younger years, practically spending most of my time in the city. We had a business in Castle Market, and I was usually around there, Fargate, etc, in my free time.

“I loved the shops, the variety, the atmosphere and the ease of getting into 'town' even when I was driving and parking there. I'm now disabled and I no longer feel welcome in my own city. I need to use my car, to transport my mobility scooter, I can't use public transport with it, but not only that, the 'heart' of the city has gone, for me, the atmosphere, the shops etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know nothing stays the same, but, in my opinion, it's not been improved. I much prefer Barnsley, they have made it a much more inviting place to visit, it's clean, easy to park, right in the centre, and seems to be very disabled friendly. Even Meadowhell is preferable to Sheffield.

“I never thought I'd say this, but I can't see myself ever going back to shopping and socialising in Sheffield, and it saddens me.”

Others echoed this point, saying that they see no reason to make the trip into the city, and that doing so is a challenge.

Paul Birch added: “Never driving in the centre again too many bus gates the layout is confusing and it’s easy to rack up some tickets so I use my ebike instead for town visits but I only go there if it’s absolutely necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, others claimed that it isn’t cars that are causing these problems, but rather a lack of reliable public transport.

In 2024, SYMCA brought Supertram under public control, and are in the process of doing the same for buses, with plans to run services by 2027.

The recently introduced tram train route has helped connect Rotherham to Sheffield, however public transport networks across the board still face criticisms as reduced and unreliable services leave some stranded.

Peter Atkin replied to The Star’s original post, saying: “Banning is too draconian. Provide a better, cheaper alternative and it’ll happen naturally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Peter David Walker celebrated buses, adding: “On a serious note, I have just qualified as a bus driver. The discounts you can get as family passes, etc. are really good.

“A family of fove, can pay around £25 for unlimited travel, for the day. When you weigh in the factor of car parking charges, the cost of fuel, etc, the family pass doesn't work out bad and means with no driver, if all eligle people want to enjoy drinks, they can.

“Also, I am based at Chesterfield bus station and over 90 per cent of our buses into Sheffield city centre are electric buses, meaning we are at least trying to stick to the ULEZ rules. Four hours parking at Arundel Gate is around £12, I was told? I, totally, believe it's car parking charges which drives punters away from town/city centres.

“It's the same in Chesterfield. Why pay £10-£20 for a days parking when you can go Meadowhall, etc, and park for nowt? Although people don't always factor in the cost of fuel when commuting to shopping malls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield is in a state of flux, with a number of changes set to take shape in the coming years.

Fargate continues to evolve, as national chains like Spud Bros and Chopstix are in the process of building new venues along the street, while public transport options are set to expand following public investments.

This all exists within a time of online shopping, where free next day deliveries are persuading consumers to shop from their homes, and where environmental factors are forcing people to reconsider how they travel.

Only time will tell how these changes affect the city, though its clear people remain divided on where they think the local focus should be.