Dogs to be allowed on Supertram services in Sheffield after 10,000 people respond to public consultation
Back in March, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) - which manages Supertram - announced that dogs would be allowed onboard trams as part of a temporary trial.
It came after the local authority received feedback from more than 10,600 people during a public consultation, with a whopping 76 per cent showing support for the change in rules.
During the trial, over 6,000 dogs have travelled on Supertram services, which operators describe as ‘a clear sign of demand’.
Previously, only assistance dogs or dogs in carry cages were permitted.
Under the new permanent policy, one well-behaved dog per passenger will be allowed to travel on trams.
The move follows similar successful trials on light rail networks in Greater Manchester, the West Midlands, and Blackpool.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Fixing public transport in South Yorkshire means making it work for all of us, and that includes our four-legged friends.
“More than 10,000 people have told us: allowing dogs on trams makes our network more inclusive and accessible.
“We’re building a public transport system that reflects the needs of the people who use it every day. Whether you’re commuting, exploring, or simply heading out with your dog, Supertram will get you there.”
Since Supertram came back under public control in 2024, investment has more than doubled to £15.3 million to improve the network.
SYMCA have committed to invest over £110m by 2027, which includes upgrades to the trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new tram train station at Magna.
Sean English, managing director at Supertram, added: “We’re delighted to welcome dogs onboard our trams permanently, following the strong public support we saw during the trial. This change reflects our commitment to making Supertram more accessible and responsive to the needs of our passengers.
“Throughout the trial, we worked hard to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both our customers and colleagues, and we’ll continue to monitor and manage the service to maintain a positive experience for everyone. It’s a great example of how listening to our passengers helps us shape a better, more inclusive transport network.
“I’d also like to thank our Supertram colleagues for their hard work and dedication throughout the trial period, their efforts were instrumental in making it a success.”