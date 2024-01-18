Police have said her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

A 61-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a crash along the tram routes in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the woman sustained a "serious leg injury", but it is not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

The crash, reported to have involved a white Suzuki and a pedestrian, closed Middlewood Road in Sheffield as police and paramedics responded, shortly after receiving the first reports at 12.30pm.

Officers asked people to "avoid the area" as they worked to decipher what had happened. The road has since been reopened allowing transport services to return to their regular routes.

Supertram confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, the yellow route service was again returning to the Middlewood stop, after diverting to Malin Bridge after the crash.

First South Yorkshire also announced diversions to their services through the area as a result of the crash.