Council aims to tackle child neglect which makes up 40 per cent of protection plans

Rotherham Council has outlined a new strategy in a bid to tackle child neglect, which makes up 40 per cent of the borough’s child protection plans.

Neglect comes second only to emotional abuse which accounts for 51 per cent of plans, and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council hopes its new strategy will ‘help drive these figures down and tackle neglect at the earliest opportunity’.

In 2019/20, 15.6 per cent of contacts to the council’s children’s services were for neglect, compared to 16.4 per cent in 2020/21.

A report to be presented to RMBC’s cabinet next week states that training and support will be rolled out across the council and its partners about how to spot and report neglect.

The council will also adopt South Yorkshire Police’s ‘SHAREDD’ tool to help staff recognise signs of neglect and screen referrals to the appropriate agency.

‘Safe systems’ will also be implemented, which will ‘ensure early identification and the meeting of needs at the point of concerns being raised’.

The report adds that neglect can be prevented, and the council can ‘intervene before these concerns become a problem’.

It adds that childhood neglect can lead to problems with emotional regulation; increased risk-taking; difficulty with relationships later in life; a higher risk of mental health problems; poor dental and physical health and poor educational attainment.

“Neglect changes childhood,” adds the report.

“Children who have been neglected might experience short-term and long-term effects, and the impact can have life-long consequences if not identified early and support put in place.