Former working men’s club with a 100-year history proposed to turn into a community hall in Sheffield

A planning application has been submitted to convert a former iconic working men’s club into a community hall in Sheffield.

The former Victory Club working men's club in Darnall.

The proposal to turn the vacant premises of The Victory Club on Main Road in Darnall would result in the building reopening again and community groups having open days and coffee mornings, among other activities.

Part of the plan is to run a “ youth club chill out zone” as well as snooker and pool clubs, after-school clubs, mother and toddler groups, food banks and community charity events.

The Victory Club had been in business for more than a century before it was placed on the market in 2022 after struggling in the current economic climate – despite it being a popular pub among the locals.

As well as being a traditional pub, the site has a large function room and was used to host special events such as weddings and birthday parties.

A planning report stated: “The site was acquired by the Cube Foundation. The Cube Foundation is already based within the local area, and the intention is to move the current operation to the Victory Club site.

“The intention of Cube Foundation has always been to integrate and support the local community.

“With compassion and caring for the community and environment, and promotion of kindness to all, The Cube Foundation is hoping the larger premises will provide it an opportunity to better engage with the local community and allow it to host more community-based events and activities.”

The site will also host prayers and will accommodate a number of worshippers.

The proposed change in use will result in very minor physical changes to the site, the applicant confirmed.

The application can be found in the planning portal under 24/00077/FUL.