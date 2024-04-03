Sheffield woman rescued by emergency services after being trapped under a parked Nissan
A 72-year-old woman from Sheffield has been transported to hospital after getting trapped under a car in a collision.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police reported that “a parked vehicle, a white Nissan, had rolled over a woman” on Wooldale Drive, Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, following reports of a road traffic collision. Police confirmed the lady had been transported to hospital.
Paramedics and four fire engine crews from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue also attended the scene. The woman was rescued from under the car by the rescue crews.
Wooldale Drive is a residential road in Owlthorpe, near Donetsk Way in South East Sheffield. The road does descend after you turn onto it from Broadlands Avenue.
Paramedics treated the 72-year-old at the scene, before she was transported to hospital for further checks. Thankfully, neither South Yorkshire Police or South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue reported any injuries.
