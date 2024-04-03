Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 72-year-old woman from Sheffield has been transported to hospital after getting trapped under a car in a collision.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police reported that “a parked vehicle, a white Nissan, had rolled over a woman” on Wooldale Drive, Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, following reports of a road traffic collision. Police confirmed the lady had been transported to hospital.

Paramedics and four fire engine crews from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue also attended the scene. The woman was rescued from under the car by the rescue crews.

Wooldale Drive is a residential road in Owlthorpe, near Donetsk Way in South East Sheffield. The road does descend after you turn onto it from Broadlands Avenue.