This was the scene at a Sheffield engineering company today after a fire broke out on its premises.

At one stage, five fire engines were present after a blaze had broken out at the William Cook Cast Products Sheffield plant, on Parkway Avenue.

Pictures show fire engines near the back of the building, which is a major industrial site near Sheffield Parkway, where they had been tackling a blaze.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at William Cook on Parkway Avenue. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The Star has contacted the company for comment, but no one was available. The fire engines left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.

Five fire engines and their crews were on scene on Parkway Avenue, just off of the A57 Sheffield Parkway at the height of the blaze. The public were asked to “avoid the area” while they were dealing with the incident.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: David Kessen, National World

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze involved an industrial furnace inside the factory site.

William Cook describe themselves on their website as a large engineering company, which manufactures steel and alloy castings from a few grams to several tonnes.

The bulk of their products now are sophisticated components, assemblies and systems for a huge range of applications.

As well as its manufacturing, it also has ‘ a substantial design and research and development arm to support its factories.