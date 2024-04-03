Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple bikes have been stolen following the burglary of a bike store in Sheffield by four men, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Reportedly, at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a group of four men entered a bike store in a property on Fulwood Road. A number of bikes were stolen, with multiple more being damaged.

A CCTV image of four men wearing black coats and balaclavas has been released as part of efforts to discover their identities.

Multiple bikes have been damaged and stolen from a bike store in Sheffield. CCTV images show the unique hand tattoo on a man police are hoping to identify in connection to the investigation.

One of the men is pointing at the bikes, he has a distinctive tattoo on his hand. His face, like the other men, is completely covered except for his eyes.

Officers in Sheffield are keen to identify the men, as they believed they may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the men, or may have information that could help police with the investigation, is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via the online portal or by calling 101.

The investigation number is 14/60006/24.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.