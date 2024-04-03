Mosborough car crash: Ambulance sent to scene after late night Sheffield car crash at Mosborough Moor

Emergency services were sent to Mosborough, Sheffield, after dramatic crash on busy main road
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:27 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
Emergency services were called out after a car crash near a popular Sheffield pub last night after a 999 call.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they sent an ambulance to the scene after the crash at Mosborough Moor, last night, with South Yorkshire Police also reported to have been on the scene according to eyewitness accounts.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had sent paramedics to the scene.

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.37pm on Tuesday evening to report a collision on Mosborough Moor near to the British Oak pub.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was checked over but did not need to attend hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

It is understood some buses were diverted while emergency services dealt with the situation on the ground.

