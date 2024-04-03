Mosborough car crash: Ambulance sent to scene after late night Sheffield car crash at Mosborough Moor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called out after a car crash near a popular Sheffield pub last night after a 999 call.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they sent an ambulance to the scene after the crash at Mosborough Moor, last night, with South Yorkshire Police also reported to have been on the scene according to eyewitness accounts.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had sent paramedics to the scene.
They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.37pm on Tuesday evening to report a collision on Mosborough Moor near to the British Oak pub.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was checked over but did not need to attend hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.
It is understood some buses were diverted while emergency services dealt with the situation on the ground.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.