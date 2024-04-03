Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called out after a car crash near a popular Sheffield pub last night after a 999 call.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they sent an ambulance to the scene after the crash at Mosborough Moor, last night, with South Yorkshire Police also reported to have been on the scene according to eyewitness accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had sent paramedics to the scene.

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 9.37pm on Tuesday evening to report a collision on Mosborough Moor near to the British Oak pub.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was checked over but did not need to attend hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.