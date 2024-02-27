Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's a subtle change - but Sheffield's fleet of trams looks different.

Ahead of the private sector operator Stagecoach handing over the tram service to the public sector next month, a small but significant change has been made to the vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New pictures show how the Stagecoach branding has already been removed ahead of the switch-over on March 22.

Picture shows trams now, with no Stagecoach branding. The inset picture shows the old branding. National World

The company's logo had previously been located just above the word supertram, but has now been stripped from the site of the tram.

Officials at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority say they will have a new logo launching in the future, but the actual trams themselves won’t change initially, other than the removal of the Stagecoach branding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the trams were initially introduced, back in 1993, they were grey, but they have been changed over the years, and have been coloured to fit in with corporate advertising campaigns for businesses over the years, as well as carrying the red and blue that Stagecoach brought in.

The changes will also mean changes for some ticketing arrangements on the trams.

Passengers shared with us their views of going back switching to public control.

Passenger Christina Kocheta said: "I think it will probably improve it because it will be more public spirited perhaps than any organisation motivated more by profit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avdi Mohammed said: "I think it will be more on time, and I believe it will be more funded by the public. I travel every day on the tram to work, and get a lot of delay, sometimes they cancel."

Keith Naylor said: "I think it will. I remember when they were in public ownership and if it's anything like that it will be 10 times as good."

Gary Salmon said: "It will definitely improve them."

Glyn Ford said: "It depends what the commitment is to it."