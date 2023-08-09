Some readers took the chance to rage against low emission zones and bus gates - others said if you think Sheffield is bad, you should try driving in Leeds.

Between bus gates, the Clean Air Zone and the memory of when the city centre wasn't pedestrianised, driving through Sheffield has changed quite a bit over the years.

The Star asked its readers for their views on what it's like to drive in Sheffield these days. Some used it as a chance to rage against low emission zones and bus gates

Amid the flurry of adjustments, one-way systems and bus lanes to arrive in the last decade, The Star asked its readers to give their opinion on driving in the Steel City nowadays.

Some readers took the chance to rage against CAZs and the city council - while others said if you think Sheffield is bad, you should see Leeds.

"Between Potholes, CAZ, roadworks everywhere and silly diversions, it's pants - and I drive around Sheffield for a living," wrote Dane Ford-Mitchell.

"If the council focused on roadworks done in the early evening instead of the daytime, then actually talking to each other and making sure major roadworks work alongside resurfacing, it might stay resurfaced for longer than three weeks."

"It's easier than driving around Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester," wrote Peter Ash. Mark Harper agreed, writing: "Always struggled in Leeds, and Nottingham is like a police state with all the speed cameras."

A common argument was that driving around Sheffield was not a problem - the operative word being 'around', in that entering the city centre was a frustration for nearly everyone.

Reader AJ Simmo wrote: "Out of all the cities I drive in, Sheffield is by far the worst. I hate saying that as I am born-n-bred, and fiercely proud of my city. The road planning, and the relentless desire of planners to make sure there is no escape from jams or congestion, makes progress impossible and pollution rife.

"If there was a prize for the most inappropriate bus gates/tram gates/one way roads/dead end roads etc, then the award goes to Sheffield street planners."

Reader Brad Anthony Wilson dismissed driving in Sheffield as '10 quid a time for hospital appointments".

Meanwhile, John Thomas wrote: "The city centre is awful. Said before on here, had family and friends visit and they have said they always end up taking wrong turns due to being overwhelmed by hectic traffic, lanes that suddenly turn into turning lanes, an abundance of signs and warnings.