Sheffield City Council made more than £2,000,000 in 2022 from bus lane fines alone.

Through issuing 91,737 penalty charge notices (PCNs) last year, the city council generated an average weekly income of £39,848 - or just over £5,600 a day.

It comes even as new figures show the latest bus gate on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre made £36,000 in just four weeks in June by hitting an average of 38 motorists a day.

Ecclesall Road twelve hour bus lane proposal.

The figures from focus group Moneybarn pegged Sheffield as the seventh hardest hitter for bus lane fines - while Manchester took the number one spot by raking in an eyewatering £12m in 2022.

Bus lanes are only open to public transport, bicycles, motorcycles and taxis - any other motorist to enter them will be issued a £70 fine, which will be reduced to £35 if paid within two weeks.

Bus lanes have been a sore subject for Sheffield residents for years. The Star’s readers expressed their frustration in June at bus lanes continuing to expand and operate while bus services themselves were cut back.

Meanwhile, businesses on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale continue to furiously oppose a plan to create ‘red line’ bus lanes on each, which would ban private cars from parking.

More than 6,750 people have signed a petition opposing plans for 12-hour bus lanes on Ecclesall and Abbeydale roads.

