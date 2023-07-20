Through issuing 91,737 penalty charge notices (PCNs) last year, the city council generated an average weekly income of £39,848 - or just over £5,600 a day.
It comes even as new figures show the latest bus gate on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre made £36,000 in just four weeks in June by hitting an average of 38 motorists a day.
The figures from focus group Moneybarn pegged Sheffield as the seventh hardest hitter for bus lane fines - while Manchester took the number one spot by raking in an eyewatering £12m in 2022.
Bus lanes are only open to public transport, bicycles, motorcycles and taxis - any other motorist to enter them will be issued a £70 fine, which will be reduced to £35 if paid within two weeks.
Bus lanes have been a sore subject for Sheffield residents for years. The Star’s readers expressed their frustration in June at bus lanes continuing to expand and operate while bus services themselves were cut back.
Meanwhile, businesses on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale continue to furiously oppose a plan to create ‘red line’ bus lanes on each, which would ban private cars from parking.
Bus lane fines can been challenged if a motorist feels the infraction did not happen, that their car was taken without their consent, or if the local authority has made a mistake. PCNs should be challenged within 14 days of receiving one.