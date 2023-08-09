Ahead of a luxury hotel opening there, we're taking a look back at how the street has changed over the years, from 2017 all the way back to 1952, including the many shops which have come and gone.

One of Sheffield's most famous streets is getting its latest makeover as a luxury hotel prepares to open.

The Radisson Blu Hotel is set to open on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre, in early 2024. It will have a rooftop bar and restaurant, with views over the city centre, including the Peace Gardens and Sheffield Town Hall.

Ahead of its opening, we're taking a look back at how Pinstone Street has changed over the years, from 2017 all the way back to 1952, including the many shops which have come and gone.

This retro photo gallery shows lost shops from Budgens to the much-missed Sugg Sport, Beatties toy store and the Mac Market supermarket. Also pictured are lost modes of transport like the Bendibus and the horse-drawn City Clopper. How many of these sights do you remember, and what do you miss most?

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Beatties toy store Shops on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1996, including Whizz Kids computer games shop, and Beatties models, toys and games store. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Public toilets Public lavatories at junction of Pinstone Street and St. Paul's Parade in Sheffield city centre. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Pawnbrokers Herbert Brown Pawnbrokers, on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in November 1994. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4 . Bendibus A number 501 Bendibus, on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in November 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5