The 8 worst streets in Sheffield for reported vehicle crime

Pictured here are the worst Sheffield streets for reports of vehicle crime.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 8 worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in June 2023.

The figures are comprised on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, with 9

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Trenton Rise, Woodhouse, with 5

The joint second-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chesterfield Road South, Lowedges, with 5

