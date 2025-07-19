Schedule alterations and disruptions are expected over a number of weeks as improvements to tram tracks continue in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) have committed to invest over £110m by 2027 including upgrades to trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new Tram Train station at Magna.

This investment will now see track replacements on Ridgeway Road, between Manor Top and Hollinsend tram stops, take place after the Tramlines Festival.

Supertram disruptions are expected over a number of weeks during the school holidays.

Works will also be taking place on Park Grange Road to repair the concrete surfacing and sealant around the rails.

It means that between Monday, July 28 and Saturday, August 16, Blue and Purple routes running throughout this area will be disrupted.

The Purple route will be suspended entirely.

Meanwhile the Blue route will run a revised timetable, operating every 12 minutes between Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station, and every 15 minutes between Halfway and Gleadless Townend.

A bus replacement service, BP1, will run between Fitzalan Square and Herding Park, via Gleadless Townend up to every 15 minutes, stopping at limited stops along the tram routes, to help those affected.

All valid tram tickets will be accepted on the BP1 service.

Visitors going to the Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park next weekend are being encouraged to use public transport when travelling, with tram routes unaffected during the daytime that weekend.

However, Blue and Yellow route services heading towards Malin Bridge and Middlewood will terminate at Shalesmoor from around 9.30pm on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 and around 8.30pm on Sunday, July 27 due to road closures.

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “These works are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram. By scheduling works over the summer and school holidays when the tram network has lower passenger numbers, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.

“We have successfully completed work recently on sections of track in Birley, Hillsborough, Gleadless and Langsett Road. By investing in the Supertram system, we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for the millions of people who use it every year.”